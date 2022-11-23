Could MGM Resorts International (MGM)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 5.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.73B, closed the last trade at $35.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -0.81% during that session. The MGM stock price is -38.14% off its 52-week high price of $49.00 and 25.54% above the 52-week low of $26.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.52 million shares.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

Sporting -0.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the MGM stock price touched $35.47 or saw a rise of 6.63%. Year-to-date, MGM Resorts International shares have moved -20.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have changed 4.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.78.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MGM Resorts International shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 292.54%, compared to 9.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 666.70% and 8.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.40%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.24 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.48 billion and $3.06 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.70% for the current quarter and 6.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.70% over the past 5 years.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.03%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.58% with a share float percentage of 90.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MGM Resorts International having a total of 859 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.4 million shares worth more than $1.11 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 24.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $700.55 million and represent 6.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 10.03 million shares of worth $290.38 million while later fund manager owns 8.24 million shares of worth $238.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.