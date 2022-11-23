Could FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.89B, closed the recent trade at $36.53 per share which meant it gained $0.96 on the day or 2.71% during that session. The FLNG stock price is 0.25% off its 52-week high price of $36.44 and 55.11% above the 52-week low of $16.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 641.31K shares.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) trade information

Sporting 2.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the FLNG stock price touched $36.53 or saw a rise of 3.1%. Year-to-date, FLEX LNG Ltd. shares have moved 53.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) have changed 10.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FLEX LNG Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.01%, compared to 12.90% for the industry.

FLNG Dividends

FLEX LNG Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.75% with a share float percentage of 46.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FLEX LNG Ltd. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 1.54 million shares worth more than $42.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 2.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, with the holding of over 1.43 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.3 million and represent 2.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $19.57 million while later fund manager owns 0.29 million shares of worth $9.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.