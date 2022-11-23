Cameco Corporation Shares Are Up -3.08% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.25B, closed the recent trade at $24.02 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.50% during that session. The CCJ stock price is -35.26% off its 52-week high price of $32.49 and 24.94% above the 52-week low of $18.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.59 million shares.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Sporting 0.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the CCJ stock price touched $24.02 or saw a rise of 0.46%. Year-to-date, Cameco Corporation shares have moved 9.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) have changed 0.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cameco Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 235.00%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 433.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $358.48 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $421.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $367.76 million and $308.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.50% for the current quarter and 36.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.60% over the past 5 years.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 0.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.52% with a share float percentage of 67.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cameco Corporation having a total of 715 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 14.55 million shares worth more than $305.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 3.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 14.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $300.96 million and represent 3.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.34% shares in the company for having 14.46 million shares of worth $383.25 million while later fund manager owns 8.91 million shares of worth $187.32 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.