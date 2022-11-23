British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 1.24%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.62B, closed the recent trade at $40.47 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 1.24% during that session. The BTI stock price is -16.73% off its 52-week high price of $47.24 and 16.93% above the 52-week low of $33.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Sporting 1.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the BTI stock price touched $40.47 or saw a rise of 0.27%. Year-to-date, British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares have moved 6.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have changed 4.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $54.40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -34.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.19% from the levels at last check today.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.30%, compared to -5.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 5.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.80%.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.44 at a share yield of 8.61%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.87% with a share float percentage of 6.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with British American Tobacco p.l.c. having a total of 648 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG Partners LLC with over 34.13 million shares worth more than $1.46 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, GQG Partners LLC held 1.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, with the holding of over 13.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $586.79 million and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 16.21 million shares of worth $634.99 million while later fund manager owns 5.34 million shares of worth $189.57 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.