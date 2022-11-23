BHP Group Limited (BHP): What Makes The Stock Good?

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $149.57B, closed the recent trade at $58.94 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 0.32% during that session. The BHP stock price is -20.53% off its 52-week high price of $71.04 and 20.39% above the 52-week low of $46.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.07 million shares.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) trade information

Sporting 0.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the BHP stock price touched $58.94 or saw a rise of 0.17%. Year-to-date, BHP Group Limited shares have moved 9.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) have changed 19.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BHP Group Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.10%, compared to 7.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 75.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.20%.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 6.50 at a share yield of 11.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.77% with a share float percentage of 3.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BHP Group Limited having a total of 659 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 18.03 million shares worth more than $1.01 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 15.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $847.74 million and represent 0.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 8.07 million shares of worth $444.2 million while later fund manager owns 2.0 million shares of worth $112.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.