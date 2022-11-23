Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) swung 2.34%

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 2.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.49B, closed the last trade at $12.27 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 2.34% during that session. The CNK stock price is -61.04% off its 52-week high price of $19.76 and 26.08% above the 52-week low of $9.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Sporting 2.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the CNK stock price touched $12.27 or saw a rise of 6.41%. Year-to-date, Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares have moved -23.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have changed 26.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.65% from current levels.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.15%, compared to 14.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.50% and 80.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 67.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $616.87 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $713.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $434.82 million and $666.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.90% for the current quarter and 7.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 48.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.96% with a share float percentage of 116.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cinemark Holdings Inc. having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.26 million shares worth more than $274.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $186.98 million and represent 10.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.51% shares in the company for having 7.85 million shares of worth $95.05 million while later fund manager owns 4.34 million shares of worth $79.48 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.60% of company’s outstanding stock.