Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 5.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.22B, closed the last trade at $2.85 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 3.64% during that session. The SAN stock price is -40.7% off its 52-week high price of $4.01 and 20.7% above the 52-week low of $2.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.47 million shares.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Sporting 3.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the SAN stock price touched $2.85. Year-to-date, Banco Santander S.A. shares have moved -13.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have changed 6.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Santander S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 5.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.30% over the past 5 years.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 25 and February 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.11 at a share yield of 3.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.03% with a share float percentage of 2.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander S.A. having a total of 344 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 150.13 million shares worth more than $420.36 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, with the holding of over 20.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.36 million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 89.38 million shares of worth $207.36 million while later fund manager owns 55.46 million shares of worth $128.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.