Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) investors to reap big returns again

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 2.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.02B, closed the recent trade at $196.32 per share which meant it lost -$12.58 on the day or -6.02% during that session. The ADSK stock price is -58.26% off its 52-week high price of $310.70 and 16.87% above the 52-week low of $163.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 million shares.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) trade information

Sporting -6.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the ADSK stock price touched $196.32 or saw a rise of 10.45%. Year-to-date, Autodesk Inc. shares have moved -25.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have changed 0.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Autodesk Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.18%, compared to -0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.80% and 22.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.40%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.28 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -58.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.35%.

ADSK Dividends

Autodesk Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.91% with a share float percentage of 93.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Autodesk Inc. having a total of 1,514 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.97 million shares worth more than $3.09 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.88 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.73 billion and represent 7.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 6.41 million shares of worth $1.1 billion while later fund manager owns 4.81 million shares of worth $827.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.