An In-Depth Look At Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.28B, closed the last trade at $65.39 per share which meant it gained $1.48 on the day or 2.32% during that session. The CDAY stock price is -76.4% off its 52-week high price of $115.35 and 33.89% above the 52-week low of $43.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) trade information

Sporting 2.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the CDAY stock price touched $65.39 or saw a rise of 9.08%. Year-to-date, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares have moved -37.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have changed 9.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.29.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 161.54%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 150.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $414.02 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $442.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $325.58 million and $356.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.20% for the current quarter and 24.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 145.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.50%.

CDAY Dividends

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.92% with a share float percentage of 108.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. having a total of 548 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 21.04 million shares worth more than $990.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., with the holding of over 20.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $971.47 million and represent 13.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amcap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.48% shares in the company for having 8.39 million shares of worth $468.75 million while later fund manager owns 7.53 million shares of worth $354.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.92% of company’s outstanding stock.