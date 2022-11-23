An Analysis Of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Stock

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.47M, closed the recent trade at $1.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -11.70% during that session. The JFBR stock price is -89.66% off its 52-week high price of $3.30 and 47.13% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 362.40K shares.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) trade information

Sporting -11.70% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the JFBR stock price touched $1.74 or saw a rise of 26.27%. Year-to-date, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd shares have moved -26.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) have changed 75.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 37460.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) estimates and forecasts

JFBR Dividends

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jeffs’ Brands Ltd having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.