Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.14B, closed the recent trade at $48.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -0.85% during that session. The AEM stock price is -37.84% off its 52-week high price of $67.14 and 24.68% above the 52-week low of $36.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.64.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) trade information

Sporting -0.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the AEM stock price touched $48.71 or saw a rise of 1.56%. Year-to-date, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares have moved -7.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) have changed 16.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $67.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.65% from the levels at last check today.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.61%, compared to -4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.50% and -17.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 60.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.93 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.84 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.22 billion and $1.71 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.80% for the current quarter and 7.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 5.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.17%.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 3.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.38% with a share float percentage of 67.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited having a total of 895 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 20.1 million shares worth more than $919.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GQG Partners LLC, with the holding of over 17.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $799.27 million and represent 3.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.62% shares in the company for having 16.5 million shares of worth $696.69 million while later fund manager owns 5.99 million shares of worth $257.33 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.