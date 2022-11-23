Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 1.44% Stock Price Incline

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 5.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.15B, closed the last trade at $75.88 per share which meant it gained $1.08 on the day or 1.44% during that session. The ATVI stock price is -14.52% off its 52-week high price of $86.90 and 25.67% above the 52-week low of $56.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.06 million shares.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) trade information

Sporting 1.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the ATVI stock price touched $75.88 or saw a rise of 0.24%. Year-to-date, Activision Blizzard Inc. shares have moved 14.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have changed 4.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.17.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Activision Blizzard Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.82%, compared to -13.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -30.60% and 15.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.70%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.7 billion for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.14 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.88 billion and $2.49 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -9.80% for the current quarter and 26.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 21.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.52%.

ATVI Dividends

Activision Blizzard Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.47 at a share yield of 0.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.04% with a share float percentage of 82.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Activision Blizzard Inc. having a total of 1,699 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 68.4 million shares worth more than $5.33 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 8.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 62.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.9 billion and represent 8.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 20.72 million shares of worth $1.61 billion while later fund manager owns 17.31 million shares of worth $1.35 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.