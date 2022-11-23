2.79% Gain Drives Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $633.25M, closed the last trade at $3.68 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.79% during that session. The PBI stock price is -107.07% off its 52-week high price of $7.62 and 37.5% above the 52-week low of $2.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) trade information

Sporting 2.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the PBI stock price touched $3.68 or saw a rise of 2.39%. Year-to-date, Pitney Bowes Inc. shares have moved -44.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) have changed 26.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.16.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -63.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.89% from current levels.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -15.21% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $941.9 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $883.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $983.71 million and $926.94 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.30% for the current quarter and -4.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 101.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.00%.

PBI Dividends

Pitney Bowes Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 30 and February 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 5.43%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.40% with a share float percentage of 72.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pitney Bowes Inc. having a total of 331 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.47 million shares worth more than $67.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.01 million and represent 9.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.54% shares in the company for having 7.89 million shares of worth $29.05 million while later fund manager owns 4.63 million shares of worth $17.05 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.