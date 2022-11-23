0.07% Gain Drives UserTesting Inc. (USER) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07B, closed the recent trade at $7.43 per share which meant 0.07% during that session. The USER stock price is -61.37% off its 52-week high price of $11.99 and 55.45% above the 52-week low of $3.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UserTesting Inc. (USER) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) trade information

Sporting 0.07% in the green today, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the USER stock price touched $7.43 or saw a rise of 0.67%. Year-to-date, UserTesting Inc. shares have moved -11.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) have changed 89.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UserTesting Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 54.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.73%, compared to 5.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50.22 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $42.48 million and $45.85 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.20% for the current quarter and 15.90% for the next.

USER Dividends

UserTesting Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.73% with a share float percentage of 101.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UserTesting Inc. having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 25.25 million shares worth more than $187.63 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 17.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is StepStone Group LP, with the holding of over 24.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $184.77 million and represent 17.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 2.52 million shares of worth $18.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.97 million shares of worth $7.2 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.