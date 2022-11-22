Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Is Down -1.19%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.09B, closed the recent trade at $33.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -1.19% during that session. The Z stock price is -95.14% off its 52-week high price of $65.88 and 22.57% above the 52-week low of $26.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 3 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Sporting -1.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the Z stock price touched $33.76 or saw a rise of 11.3%. Year-to-date, Zillow Group Inc. shares have moved -46.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have changed 16.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.32.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -17.41% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.30%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $458.11 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $442.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2 billion and $3.88 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -77.10% for the current quarter and -88.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.39% over the past 5 years.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.48% with a share float percentage of 108.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zillow Group Inc. having a total of 572 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 36.39 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 20.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 22.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $729.39 million and represent 12.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.19% shares in the company for having 7.54 million shares of worth $262.94 million while later fund manager owns 4.82 million shares of worth $153.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.