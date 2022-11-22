Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $499.58M, closed the recent trade at $1.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.74% during that session. The YSG stock price is -181.98% off its 52-week high price of $3.13 and 64.86% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Sporting -4.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the YSG stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 16.54%. Year-to-date, Yatsen Holding Limited shares have moved -46.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) have changed 7.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.61% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.42 while the price target rests at a high of $10.29. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -827.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -478.38% from the levels at last check today.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yatsen Holding Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 163.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to -4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and 37.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $112.21 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $148.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $211.01 million and $229.15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -46.80% for the current quarter and -35.00% for the next.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 16 and November 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.78% with a share float percentage of 26.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yatsen Holding Limited having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 40.45 million shares worth more than $62.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 9.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 13.93 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.58 million and represent 3.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.96% shares in the company for having 4.14 million shares of worth $5.5 million while later fund manager owns 3.9 million shares of worth $5.19 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.