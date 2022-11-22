XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Dropped -4.32% In One Month

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.72B, closed the recent trade at $16.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.79 on the day or -4.57% during that session. The XP stock price is -120.63% off its 52-week high price of $36.36 and 0.73% above the 52-week low of $16.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XP Inc. (XP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Sporting -4.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the XP stock price touched $16.48 or saw a rise of 13.9%. Year-to-date, XP Inc. shares have moved -39.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) have changed -4.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XP Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.41%, compared to -9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.50% and -3.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $686.24 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $736.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $609.69 million and $583.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.60% for the current quarter and 26.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 78.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 68.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.20%.

XP Dividends

XP Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.09% with a share float percentage of 79.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XP Inc. having a total of 354 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 29.87 million shares worth more than $491.61 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Inc held 6.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., with the holding of over 25.32 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $416.73 million and represent 5.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.56% shares in the company for having 20.4 million shares of worth $335.74 million while later fund manager owns 8.69 million shares of worth $143.06 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.