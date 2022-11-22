Why Should We Buy Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Stock?

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.51B, closed the last trade at $30.01 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The YOU stock price is -32.86% off its 52-week high price of $39.87 and 37.39% above the 52-week low of $18.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 998.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Sporting 0.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the YOU stock price touched $30.01 or saw a rise of 3.01%. Year-to-date, Clear Secure Inc. shares have moved -4.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) have changed 17.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.03% from current levels.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clear Secure Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 130.43%, compared to 2.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 88.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.97 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $114.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $67.56 million and $80.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 65.70% for the current quarter and 42.10% for the next.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.75% with a share float percentage of 109.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clear Secure Inc. having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.95 million shares worth more than $259.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 48.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Durable Capital Partners LP, with the holding of over 11.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $229.53 million and represent 43.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 17.51% shares in the company for having 4.63 million shares of worth $92.64 million while later fund manager owns 4.33 million shares of worth $86.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 16.36% of company’s outstanding stock.