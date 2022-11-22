Why Invest In BRF S.A. (BRFS) Stock?

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.19B, closed the recent trade at $1.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -3.68% during that session. The BRFS stock price is -127.92% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 3.55% above the 52-week low of $1.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.54 million shares.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Sporting -3.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the BRFS stock price touched $1.97 or saw a rise of 10.86%. Year-to-date, BRF S.A. shares have moved -50.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have changed -29.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BRF S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,300.00%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 133.30% and -66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.58 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.84 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.37 billion and $2.46 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.80% for the current quarter and 15.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -63.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.10%.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.46% with a share float percentage of 6.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BRF S.A. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC with over 22.64 million shares worth more than $52.98 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 9.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.89 million and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.89% shares in the company for having 9.67 million shares of worth $28.91 million while later fund manager owns 6.85 million shares of worth $22.06 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.