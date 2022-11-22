Why Do You Need To Add Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) To Your Portfolio?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $614.07M, closed the recent trade at $3.49 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 5.05% during that session. The EXK stock price is -65.62% off its 52-week high price of $5.78 and 29.23% above the 52-week low of $2.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Sporting 5.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the EXK stock price touched $3.49 or saw a rise of 1.13%. Year-to-date, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have moved -21.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) have changed -3.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.17 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -71.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.17% from the levels at last check today.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to -21.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.31 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $44.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $34.56 million and $48.52 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.40% for the current quarter and -8.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.00% over the past 5 years.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.65% with a share float percentage of 29.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endeavour Silver Corp. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 19.56 million shares worth more than $59.06 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 5.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.9 million and represent 2.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.14% shares in the company for having 9.75 million shares of worth $29.45 million while later fund manager owns 8.01 million shares of worth $24.2 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.23% of company’s outstanding stock.