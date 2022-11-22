Why Do You Need To Add Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) To Your Portfolio?

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $746.26M, closed the last trade at $21.50 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.56% during that session. The DWAC stock price is -373.81% off its 52-week high price of $101.87 and 29.3% above the 52-week low of $15.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.47 million shares.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Sporting 0.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the DWAC stock price touched $21.50 or saw a rise of 23.49%. Year-to-date, Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares have moved -58.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) have changed 28.21%.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -52.58% over the past 6 months.

DWAC Dividends

Digital World Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.23% with a share float percentage of 7.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital World Acquisition Corp. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pentwater Capital Management Lp with over 0.61 million shares worth more than $14.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Pentwater Capital Management Lp held 2.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nomura Holdings Inc., with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.54 million and represent 0.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 16488.0 shares of worth $0.4 million while later fund manager owns 6235.0 shares of worth $0.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.