Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.71B, closed the recent trade at $12.41 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 2.43% during that session. The ELAN stock price is -164.54% off its 52-week high price of $32.83 and 8.62% above the 52-week low of $11.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.69 million shares.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Sporting 2.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the ELAN stock price touched $12.41 or saw a rise of 4.61%. Year-to-date, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares have moved -57.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have changed -0.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to -7.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.70%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.03 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.06 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.08 billion and $1.11 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.70% for the current quarter and -4.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 23.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.00%.

ELAN Dividends

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.19% with a share float percentage of 101.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated having a total of 633 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 49.21 million shares worth more than $965.92 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Inc held 10.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 42.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $833.81 million and represent 8.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.73% shares in the company for having 36.66 million shares of worth $455.01 million while later fund manager owns 13.56 million shares of worth $266.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.