Why Acquire Shares Of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)?

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $512.97M, closed the last trade at $3.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -8.81% during that session. The GWH stock price is -373.86% off its 52-week high price of $16.68 and 26.42% above the 52-week low of $2.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) trade information

Sporting -8.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the GWH stock price touched $3.52 or saw a rise of 18.52%. Year-to-date, ESS Tech Inc. shares have moved -69.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) have changed 2.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.05.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ESS Tech Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.08%, compared to 8.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.10% and 5.30% for the next quarter.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $920k for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.95% with a share float percentage of 73.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ESS Tech Inc. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 35.95 million shares worth more than $101.03 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Softbank Group Corporation held 23.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.57 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.84 million and represent 2.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 3.24 million shares of worth $13.26 million while later fund manager owns 1.77 million shares of worth $7.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.