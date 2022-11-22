When Is JD.com Inc. (JD) Going To Be Good Investment?

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 3.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.55B, closed the recent trade at $51.50 per share which meant it lost -$1.0 on the day or -1.90% during that session. The JD stock price is -75.55% off its 52-week high price of $90.41 and 35.59% above the 52-week low of $33.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.66 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JD.com Inc. (JD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 7 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 51 have rated it as a Hold, with 41 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.5.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Sporting -1.90% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the JD stock price touched $51.50 or saw a rise of 12.39%. Year-to-date, JD.com Inc. shares have moved -23.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have changed 24.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $547.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $360.63 while the price target rests at a high of $734.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1325.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -600.25% from the levels at last check today.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JD.com Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.36%, compared to -5.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 51.50% and 70.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.80%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.99 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.11 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $38.34 billion and $33.3 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.50% for the current quarter and 11.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -107.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.59%.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 11 and August 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.90% with a share float percentage of 20.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JD.com Inc. having a total of 861 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 29.86 million shares worth more than $1.54 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 2.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 23.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.23 billion and represent 1.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 11.02 million shares of worth $567.53 million while later fund manager owns 7.41 million shares of worth $381.76 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.