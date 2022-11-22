When Is CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Going To Be Good Investment?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 3.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $103.88M, closed the last trade at $1.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.72% during that session. The CTMX stock price is -336.26% off its 52-week high price of $7.46 and 31.58% above the 52-week low of $1.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) trade information

Sporting -1.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the CTMX stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 8.06%. Year-to-date, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -60.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have changed 28.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.31 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -367.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.39% from current levels.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.38%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 27.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.30%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.41 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $19.73 million and $17.14 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.70% for the current quarter and -17.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -82.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.90%.

CTMX Dividends

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.34% with a share float percentage of 59.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CytomX Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 6.6 million shares worth more than $11.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, BVF Inc. held 9.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.54 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.76 million and represent 6.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 1.95 million shares of worth $3.33 million while later fund manager owns 1.07 million shares of worth $1.83 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.62% of company’s outstanding stock.