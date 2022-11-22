When Does Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Become A Good Investment?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $415.01M, closed the last trade at $2.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -5.61% during that session. The ABUS stock price is -141.64% off its 52-week high price of $6.50 and 31.23% above the 52-week low of $1.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 850.02K shares.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) trade information

Sporting -5.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the ABUS stock price touched $2.69 or saw a rise of 7.56%. Year-to-date, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares have moved -30.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) have changed 27.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -123.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -48.7% from current levels.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.58%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.80% and 6.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 308.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.37 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.38 million and $3.21 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 293.70% for the current quarter and 168.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.10% over the past 5 years.

ABUS Dividends

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.72% with a share float percentage of 40.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arbutus Biopharma Corporation having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.54 million shares worth more than $20.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.1 million and represent 3.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.20% shares in the company for having 3.3 million shares of worth $8.94 million while later fund manager owns 2.26 million shares of worth $4.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.