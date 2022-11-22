Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Lower

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 12.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.63B, closed the recent trade at $9.49 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.82% during that session. The CCL stock price is -151.42% off its 52-week high price of $23.86 and 35.62% above the 52-week low of $6.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 67.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 62.12 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Sporting 1.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the CCL stock price touched $9.49 or saw a rise of 3.36%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corporation & plc shares have moved -53.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) have changed 13.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 122.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carnival Corporation & plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.27%, compared to 14.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 78.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 546.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.97 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.81 billion for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.29 billion and $1.62 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 208.10% for the current quarter and 196.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.70% over the past 5 years.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next earnings report between December 19 and December 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.91% with a share float percentage of 55.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corporation & plc having a total of 962 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 109.25 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 58.57 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $552.87 million and represent 5.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 24.76 million shares of worth $233.77 million while later fund manager owns 19.36 million shares of worth $182.74 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.