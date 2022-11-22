Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) Lower

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.19M, closed the last trade at $2.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -4.51% during that session. The AP stock price is -142.55% off its 52-week high price of $6.67 and -1.82% below the 52-week low of $2.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24730.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.48K shares.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) trade information

Sporting -4.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the AP stock price touched $2.75 or saw a rise of 17.42%. Year-to-date, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation shares have moved -45.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) have changed -9.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 56.54.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.48% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $84.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $86.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.90% over the past 5 years.

AP Dividends

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.66% with a share float percentage of 73.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gamco Investors Inc with over 2.02 million shares worth more than $7.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Gamco Investors Inc held 10.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ancora Advisors, Llc, with the holding of over 1.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.14 million and represent 5.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.40% shares in the company for having 0.66 million shares of worth $2.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.61 million shares of worth $2.7 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.16% of company’s outstanding stock.