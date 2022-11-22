Wall Street Was Disappointed By TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC)’s -80.20% Stock Price Decline

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 4.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.06M, closed the last trade at $1.38 per share which meant it lost -$5.59 on the day or -80.20% during that session. The TC stock price is -678.26% off its 52-week high price of $10.74 and -2.9% below the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 236.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TuanChe Limited (TC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) trade information

Sporting -80.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the TC stock price touched $1.38 or saw a rise of 85.24%. Year-to-date, TuanChe Limited shares have moved -51.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -81.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) have changed -82.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $78.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $78.50 while the price target rests at a high of $78.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5588.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5588.41% from current levels.

TuanChe Limited (TC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.27% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.48 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $25.9 million and $78.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -51.80% for the current quarter and -80.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.20% over the past 5 years.

TC Dividends

TuanChe Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between January 11 and January 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.47% with a share float percentage of 0.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TuanChe Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 44798.0 shares worth more than $91835.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Veritable, LP, with the holding of over 12422.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25465.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 5969.0 shares of worth $12236.0 while later fund manager owns 5782.0 shares of worth $10523.0 as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.