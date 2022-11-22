Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) Shares Have Gain 28.16% Over The Past Month

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.84M, closed the last trade at $0.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.94% during that session. The VSTM stock price is -655.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.02 and 27.5% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 million shares.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Sporting -1.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the VSTM stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, Verastem Inc. shares have moved -80.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) have changed 28.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verastem Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 153.30%.

6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 7.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.74%.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.15% with a share float percentage of 60.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verastem Inc. having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 26.99 million shares worth more than $31.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 14.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 19.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.17 million and represent 10.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 5.2 million shares of worth $6.04 million while later fund manager owns 3.08 million shares of worth $2.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.