Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $422.29M, closed the last trade at $2.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -7.92% during that session. The VLD stock price is -485.97% off its 52-week high price of $12.95 and 42.08% above the 52-week low of $1.28. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Velo3D Inc. (VLD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Sporting -7.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the VLD stock price touched $2.21 or saw a rise of 24.05%. Year-to-date, Velo3D Inc. shares have moved -71.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) have changed -34.62%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -117.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.5% from current levels.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Velo3D Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.98%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 219.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.23 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $8.71 million and $10.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 178.20% for the current quarter and 203.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 61.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.00%.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.43% with a share float percentage of 72.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Velo3D Inc. having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deer Management Co. LLC with over 37.86 million shares worth more than $52.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Deer Management Co. LLC held 20.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, with the holding of over 30.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.88 million and represent 16.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.67% shares in the company for having 6.79 million shares of worth $26.77 million while later fund manager owns 4.6 million shares of worth $6.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.