UiPath Inc. (PATH): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) has seen 6.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.57B, closed the last trade at $11.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -5.60% during that session. The PATH stock price is -363.05% off its 52-week high price of $54.64 and 11.86% above the 52-week low of $10.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UiPath Inc. (PATH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Sporting -5.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the PATH stock price touched $11.80 or saw a rise of 16.01%. Year-to-date, UiPath Inc. shares have moved -72.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) have changed 0.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -133.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.69% from current levels.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UiPath Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -150.00%, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $245.34 million for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $275.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -549.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.78%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 06 and December 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.41% with a share float percentage of 69.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UiPath Inc. having a total of 422 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 46.08 million shares worth more than $581.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., with the holding of over 29.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $368.12 million and represent 6.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.81% shares in the company for having 27.14 million shares of worth $342.26 million while later fund manager owns 8.84 million shares of worth $160.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.