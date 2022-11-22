uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) has seen 2.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.24M, closed the last trade at $3.47 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 30.94% during that session. The UCL stock price is -100.86% off its 52-week high price of $6.97 and 86.74% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 294.42K shares.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) trade information

Sporting 30.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the UCL stock price touched $3.47 or saw a rise of 6.97%. Year-to-date, uCloudlink Group Inc. shares have moved -47.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 77.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) have changed 402.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 15180.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that uCloudlink Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 215.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.64%, compared to 2.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -250.00% and 105.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

UCL Dividends

uCloudlink Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 28 and December 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.55% with a share float percentage of 28.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with uCloudlink Group Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 40005.0 shares worth more than $45205.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 17682.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19980.0 and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.