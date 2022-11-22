Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Shares Are Down 157.56% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) has a beta value of 0.16 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $575.98M, closed the recent trade at $18.29 per share which meant it lost -$1.8 on the day or -8.96% during that session. The TNP stock price is -10.44% off its 52-week high price of $20.20 and 62.0% above the 52-week low of $6.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 378.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.02.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) trade information

Sporting -8.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the TNP stock price touched $18.29 or saw a rise of 9.46%. Year-to-date, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares have moved 177.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) have changed 12.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 99360.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -36.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.52% from the levels at last check today.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 78.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 208.71%, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 217.40% and 289.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $186.86 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $192.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $77.45 million and $139.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 141.30% for the current quarter and 38.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 211.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

TNP Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between December 14 and December 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 1.99%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.99% with a share float percentage of 21.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 1.1 million shares worth more than $9.89 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC held 6.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 0.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.12 million and represent 1.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Greece ETF. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $4.69 million while later fund manager owns 88879.0 shares of worth $1.36 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.