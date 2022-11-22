Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 13.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.52B, closed the last trade at $2.71 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.74% during that session. The TELL stock price is -140.96% off its 52-week high price of $6.53 and 43.17% above the 52-week low of $1.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.68 million shares.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Sporting 0.74% in the green in last session when the TELL stock price touched $2.71 or saw a rise of 7.51%. Year-to-date, Tellurian Inc. shares have moved -12.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 93.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.21.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tellurian Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.86%, compared to 43.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 125.00% and 122.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 451.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $84.72 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $110.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.60% over the past 5 years.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.36% with a share float percentage of 53.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tellurian Inc. having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.56 million shares worth more than $111.92 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 36.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.16 million and represent 8.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.56% shares in the company for having 19.61 million shares of worth $46.88 million while later fund manager owns 15.05 million shares of worth $44.85 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.50% of company’s outstanding stock.