Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09B, closed the last trade at $10.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -2.98% during that session. The TDS stock price is -112.78% off its 52-week high price of $21.47 and -0.99% below the 52-week low of $10.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

Sporting -2.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the TDS stock price touched $10.09 or saw a rise of 8.85%. Year-to-date, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares have moved -49.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have changed -35.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.06.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -106.00%. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and -200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.35 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.4 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.10% over the past 5 years.

TDS Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 7.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.67% with a share float percentage of 100.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telephone and Data Systems Inc. having a total of 327 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.57 million shares worth more than $261.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 16.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $260.77 million and represent 15.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 12.88% shares in the company for having 13.73 million shares of worth $190.78 million while later fund manager owns 7.3 million shares of worth $101.51 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 6.86% of company’s outstanding stock.