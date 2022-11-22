Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 8.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $393.51B, closed the recent trade at $82.80 per share which meant it gained $2.87 on the day or 3.59% during that session. The TSM stock price is -75.12% off its 52-week high price of $145.00 and 28.22% above the 52-week low of $59.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 38 have rated it as a Hold, with 30 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.48.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Sporting 3.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the TSM stock price touched $82.80 or saw a rise of 0.47%. Year-to-date, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares have moved -33.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have changed 25.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $88.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $113.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -36.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.54% from the levels at last check today.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.94%, compared to 51.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.70% and -18.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.25 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.17 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $15.74 billion and $17.31 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.70% for the current quarter and 5.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 15.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.50%.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.83 at a share yield of 2.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.08% with a share float percentage of 17.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited having a total of 1,993 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sanders Capital, LLC with over 41.49 million shares worth more than $3.39 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Sanders Capital, LLC held 0.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 39.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.27 billion and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 22.61 million shares of worth $1.55 billion while later fund manager owns 12.23 million shares of worth $1.08 billion as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.