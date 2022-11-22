Small Cap Stock Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Is A Buy – Analysts

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) has seen 5.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.28M, closed the last trade at $2.47 per share which meant it gained $0.71 on the day or 40.34% during that session. The CDIO stock price is -314.98% off its 52-week high price of $10.25 and 32.39% above the 52-week low of $1.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 49740.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 112.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.66.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Sporting 40.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the CDIO stock price touched $2.47 or saw a rise of 13.03%. Year-to-date, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. shares have moved -74.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) have changed -69.12%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -223.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -223.89% from current levels.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $400 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.65% with a share float percentage of 76.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company.