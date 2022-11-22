Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.57B, closed the last trade at $48.23 per share which meant it lost -$2.22 on the day or -4.40% during that session. The APLS stock price is -45.14% off its 52-week high price of $70.00 and 30.91% above the 52-week low of $33.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.61.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Sporting -4.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the APLS stock price touched $48.23 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 2.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have changed -19.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $74.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $123.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -155.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.06% from current levels.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.52%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.00%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.82 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $60.29 million and $14.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -58.80% for the current quarter and 109.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -92.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.30%.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.71% with a share float percentage of 105.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 374 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 10.12 million shares worth more than $488.33 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC held 9.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 9.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $480.25 million and represent 9.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 3.22 million shares of worth $155.44 million while later fund manager owns 2.66 million shares of worth $128.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.