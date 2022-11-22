Shares Of MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Inclined 32.71% In One Month

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $396.47M, closed the recent trade at $5.19 per share which meant it lost -$1.18 on the day or -18.47% during that session. The MGNX stock price is -280.15% off its 52-week high price of $19.73 and 58.96% above the 52-week low of $2.13. The 3-month trading volume is 847.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) trade information

Sporting -18.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the MGNX stock price touched $5.19 or saw a rise of 24.78%. Year-to-date, MacroGenics Inc. shares have moved -60.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have changed 32.71%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.91% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -246.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.61% from the levels at last check today.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MacroGenics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 60.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.08%, compared to 2.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.80% and 94.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 68.90%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.83 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $58.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $32.38 million and $14.15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.50% for the current quarter and 310.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.80% over the past 5 years.

MGNX Dividends

MacroGenics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.77% with a share float percentage of 110.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MacroGenics Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bellevue Group AG with over 7.33 million shares worth more than $21.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Bellevue Group AG held 11.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 6.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.08 million and represent 9.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 1.83 million shares of worth $5.39 million while later fund manager owns 1.75 million shares of worth $5.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.