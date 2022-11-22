Shares Of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Loss -19.08% In A Month

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 6.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $311.78M, closed the last trade at $1.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -7.89% during that session. The RIDE stock price is -277.14% off its 52-week high price of $5.28 and -6.43% below the 52-week low of $1.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.49 million shares.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Sporting -7.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the RIDE stock price touched $1.40 or saw a rise of 22.22%. Year-to-date, Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have moved -59.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have changed -19.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.57.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.57% from current levels.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.54%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.70% and 30.40% for the next quarter.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.29 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -77.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.88%.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.10% with a share float percentage of 34.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lordstown Motors Corp. having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.35 million shares worth more than $15.89 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 9.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.09 million and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.54% shares in the company for having 7.69 million shares of worth $10.77 million while later fund manager owns 4.43 million shares of worth $6.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.