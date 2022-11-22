Shares In ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) -89.11% Down, YTD

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.34M, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 5.06% during that session. The THMO stock price is -1618.18% off its 52-week high price of $1.89 and 18.18% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Sporting 5.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the THMO stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 9.84%. Year-to-date, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares have moved -89.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) have changed -56.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.67%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.66 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.66 million and $2.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.10% for the current quarter and 37.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.60% over the past 5 years.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.31% with a share float percentage of 3.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $53853.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52330.0 and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.25% shares in the company for having 77065.0 shares of worth $21262.0 while later fund manager owns 31919.0 shares of worth $8806.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.