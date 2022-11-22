scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Has Risen 12.07%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) has a beta value of 0.16 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $166.32M, closed the recent trade at $6.82 per share which meant it gained $0.73 on the day or 12.07% during that session. The SCPH stock price is -3.96% off its 52-week high price of $7.09 and 48.97% above the 52-week low of $3.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 369.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) trade information

Sporting 12.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the SCPH stock price touched $6.82 or saw a rise of 2.43%. Year-to-date, scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 21.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) have changed 11.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -163.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -75.95% from the levels at last check today.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -44.12%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -58.30% and -66.70% for the next quarter.

3 have an estimated revenue figure of $370k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.80% over the past 5 years.

SCPH Dividends

scPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.36% with a share float percentage of 65.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with scPharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 4.8 million shares worth more than $23.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 17.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.17 million and represent 13.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.73% shares in the company for having 0.47 million shares of worth $2.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.62 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.