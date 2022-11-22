Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Gain 1.83%, Marking Win By Bears

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 4.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.10B, closed the last trade at $27.75 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 1.83% during that session. The BTU stock price is -19.96% off its 52-week high price of $33.29 and 69.08% above the 52-week low of $8.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.81 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.86.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Sporting 1.83% in the green in last session when the BTU stock price touched $27.75 or saw a rise of 5.06%. Year-to-date, Peabody Energy Corporation shares have moved 175.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) have changed 16.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -18.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.7% from current levels.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peabody Energy Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 123.33%, compared to 42.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 589.50% and -34.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.27 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.31 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $905.77 million and $1.26 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.90% for the current quarter and 3.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.80% over the past 5 years.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.63% with a share float percentage of 92.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peabody Energy Corporation having a total of 302 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Elliott Investment Management L.P. with over 25.86 million shares worth more than $551.59 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Elliott Investment Management L.P. held 17.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 15.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $332.44 million and represent 10.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 3.38 million shares of worth $72.18 million while later fund manager owns 2.9 million shares of worth $61.93 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.