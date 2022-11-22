Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 113.57% Stock Price Incline

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 32.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $184.91M, closed the recent trade at $4.72 per share which meant it gained $2.51 on the day or 113.57% during that session. The PALI stock price is -2738.98% off its 52-week high price of $134.00 and 56.78% above the 52-week low of $2.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 148.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) trade information

Sporting 113.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the PALI stock price touched $4.72 or saw a rise of 26.13%. Year-to-date, Palisade Bio Inc. shares have moved -96.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -46.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) have changed -57.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -429.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -429.66% from the levels at last check today.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Palisade Bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -91.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.22%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -119.00% and -162.50% for the next quarter.

PALI Dividends

Palisade Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.02% with a share float percentage of 2.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palisade Bio Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sargent Investment Group, LLC with over 0.67 million shares worth more than $66330.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Sargent Investment Group, LLC held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $80156.0 while later fund manager owns 69410.0 shares of worth $28326.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.