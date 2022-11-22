Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.53M, closed the recent trade at $0.33 per share which meant 0.27% during that session. The MRKR stock price is -303.03% off its 52-week high price of $1.33 and 24.24% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 476.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

Sporting 0.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the MRKR stock price touched $0.33 or saw a rise of 15.38%. Year-to-date, Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -65.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have changed -15.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1112.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -203.03% from the levels at last check today.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.54%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and -8.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 111.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $270k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.00% over the past 5 years.

MRKR Dividends

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.56% with a share float percentage of 34.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marker Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 10.71 million shares worth more than $3.54 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, NEA Management Company, LLC held 12.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aisling Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 3.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 million and represent 3.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 1.3 million shares of worth $0.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.