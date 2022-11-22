MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) investors to reap big returns again

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14B, closed the recent trade at $4.32 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.58% during that session. The MNKD stock price is -12.96% off its 52-week high price of $4.88 and 42.36% above the 52-week low of $2.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Sporting 0.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the MNKD stock price touched $4.32 or saw a rise of 3.79%. Year-to-date, MannKind Corporation shares have moved -1.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) have changed 29.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MannKind Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.25%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -350.00% and 36.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.47 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -26.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.60%.

MNKD Dividends

MannKind Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.19% with a share float percentage of 49.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MannKind Corporation having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.29 million shares worth more than $81.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 8.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.9 million and represent 5.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.27% shares in the company for having 15.85 million shares of worth $48.97 million while later fund manager owns 7.04 million shares of worth $26.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.