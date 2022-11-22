Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.51B, closed the recent trade at $4.06 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.25% during that session. The JOBY stock price is -110.84% off its 52-week high price of $8.56 and 11.08% above the 52-week low of $3.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.30 million shares.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Sporting 0.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the JOBY stock price touched $4.06 or saw a rise of 9.17%. Year-to-date, Joby Aviation Inc. shares have moved -44.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) have changed -7.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.13.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.05 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -170.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.25% from the levels at last check today.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Joby Aviation Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.43%, compared to 19.60% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 63.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.81%.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.10% with a share float percentage of 51.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Joby Aviation Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Intel Corporation with over 46.04 million shares worth more than $226.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Intel Corporation held 7.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 40.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.09 million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 6.21 million shares of worth $30.47 million while later fund manager owns 5.43 million shares of worth $23.5 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.