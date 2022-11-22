Investor Confidence Dwindles After Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Shares Drop By About -0.11

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.78B, closed the last trade at $8.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.30% during that session. The TWKS stock price is -299.88% off its 52-week high price of $33.35 and 8.75% above the 52-week low of $7.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 667.43K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) trade information

Sporting -1.30% in the red in last session, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the TWKS stock price touched $8.34 or saw a rise of 13.4%. Year-to-date, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. shares have moved -68.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) have changed -11.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.50 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -67.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.91% from current levels.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Thoughtworks Holding Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.52%, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.40% and 44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.10%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $327.54 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $347.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $281.74 million and $286.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.30% for the current quarter and 21.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -236.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.40%.

TWKS Dividends

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.60% with a share float percentage of 99.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Thoughtworks Holding Inc. having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 10.55 million shares worth more than $148.87 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. held 3.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.23 million and represent 1.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 3.72 million shares of worth $49.02 million while later fund manager owns 3.04 million shares of worth $42.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.