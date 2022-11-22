Investor Confidence Dwindles After AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Shares Drop By About -0.1

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.00B, closed the last trade at $14.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.71% during that session. The ABCL stock price is -13.09% off its 52-week high price of $15.90 and 61.45% above the 52-week low of $5.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Sporting -0.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the ABCL stock price touched $14.06 or saw a rise of 6.08%. Year-to-date, AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares have moved -1.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have changed 36.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $43.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -205.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.25% from current levels.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 83.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $59.43 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $55 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 9.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.30% with a share float percentage of 63.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AbCellera Biologics Inc. having a total of 235 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 13.36 million shares worth more than $132.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 4.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 13.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.86 million and represent 4.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 5.48 million shares of worth $58.36 million while later fund manager owns 4.49 million shares of worth $44.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.